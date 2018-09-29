Dodgers 10, Giants 6

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.248
|c-Taylor ph-lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Turner 3b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.312
|Muncy 1b
|6
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.260
|Machado ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.296
|Bellinger cf
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Puig rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.268
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|K.Hernandez 2b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.251
|Kershaw p
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.239
|b-Toles ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Madson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Freese ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Wood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.045
|Maeda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.094
|e-Kemp ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Rosscup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|44
|10
|18
|10
|7
|6
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pence rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|Panik 2b
|3
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.254
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Hundley c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Crawford ss
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Garcia 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.300
|G.Hernandez cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.236
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Okert p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Tomlinson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|g-Shaw ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Blanco lf-cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.220
|Rodriguez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.094
|Blach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.034
|a-Avelino ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Black p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.057
|Hanson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|1
|9
|Los Angeles
|110
|300
|014—10
|18
|0
|San Francisco
|012
|020
|001—
|6
|9
|1
a-singled for Blach in the 5th. b-singled for Kershaw in the 6th. c-struck out for Pederson in the 6th. d-lined out for Madson in the 7th. e-singled for Maeda in the 9th. f-pinch hit for Okert in the 9th. g-lined out for Tomlinson in the 9th.
E_Garcia (1). LOB_Los Angeles 14, San Francisco 3. 2B_Muncy (17), Grandal (23), K.Hernandez (16), Pence 2 (11), Blanco (7). 3B_Muncy (2), Machado (3). HR_Pederson (25), off Rodriguez; Puig (23), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Pederson (56), Muncy 2 (75), Machado (106), Bellinger (74), Puig (63), K.Hernandez (50), Kershaw 2 (7), Taylor (63), Pence (24), Panik 3 (24), G.Hernandez (40), Blanco (12). SB_Bellinger (14), Toles (1). CS_G.Hernandez (5). SF_Panik.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 9 (Muncy 3, Bellinger, Puig 2, Grandal, Freese 2); San Francisco 1 (Hanson). RISP_Los Angeles 6 for 16; San Francisco 3 for 4.
Runners moved up_Turner, Garcia. GIDP_Turner, K.Hernandez.
DP_San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Panik, Garcia), (Crawford, Panik, Garcia).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw
|5
|8
|5
|5
|0
|4
|79
|2.73
|Madson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.47
|Wood, W, 9-7
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|3.68
|Maeda, H, 5
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.83
|Rosscup
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|10
|4.76
|Jansen
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.80
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez
|3
|6
|5
|5
|3
|1
|69
|2.81
|Blach
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|4.25
|Black
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|6.17
|Watson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.59
|Holland
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|3.61
|Melancon, L, 1-4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|3.23
|Smith
|1
|4
|4
|4
|2
|1
|29
|2.55
|Okert
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
Rodriguez pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.
Black pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Jansen 1-1, Blach 2-2, Watson 2-0, Melancon 3-0, Smith 1-0, Okert 3-1. WP_Kershaw, Melancon.
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:33. A_41,768 (41,915).
