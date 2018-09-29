Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 10, Giants 6

September 29, 2018 7:54 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson lf 2 1 1 1 1 1 .248
c-Taylor ph-lf 3 2 2 1 0 1 .253
Turner 3b 5 1 0 0 1 0 .312
Muncy 1b 6 0 2 2 0 1 .260
Machado ss 5 0 2 1 1 0 .296
Bellinger cf 6 0 1 1 0 0 .261
Puig rf 5 2 2 1 1 2 .268
Grandal c 4 1 2 0 1 1 .243
K.Hernandez 2b 4 2 3 1 1 0 .251
Kershaw p 1 0 1 2 1 0 .239
b-Toles ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .233
Madson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Freese ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .293
Wood p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .045
Maeda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .094
e-Kemp ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .285
Rosscup p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 44 10 18 10 7 6
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pence rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .229
Panik 2b 3 0 1 3 0 0 .254
Longoria 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .243
Hundley c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .244
Crawford ss 3 2 0 0 1 0 .255
Garcia 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .300
G.Hernandez cf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .236
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Okert p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Tomlinson ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .209
g-Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .185
Blanco lf-cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .220
Rodriguez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .094
Blach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .034
a-Avelino ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .333
Black p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .057
Hanson lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .252
Totals 34 6 9 6 1 9
Los Angeles 110 300 014—10 18 0
San Francisco 012 020 001— 6 9 1

a-singled for Blach in the 5th. b-singled for Kershaw in the 6th. c-struck out for Pederson in the 6th. d-lined out for Madson in the 7th. e-singled for Maeda in the 9th. f-pinch hit for Okert in the 9th. g-lined out for Tomlinson in the 9th.

E_Garcia (1). LOB_Los Angeles 14, San Francisco 3. 2B_Muncy (17), Grandal (23), K.Hernandez (16), Pence 2 (11), Blanco (7). 3B_Muncy (2), Machado (3). HR_Pederson (25), off Rodriguez; Puig (23), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Pederson (56), Muncy 2 (75), Machado (106), Bellinger (74), Puig (63), K.Hernandez (50), Kershaw 2 (7), Taylor (63), Pence (24), Panik 3 (24), G.Hernandez (40), Blanco (12). SB_Bellinger (14), Toles (1). CS_G.Hernandez (5). SF_Panik.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 9 (Muncy 3, Bellinger, Puig 2, Grandal, Freese 2); San Francisco 1 (Hanson). RISP_Los Angeles 6 for 16; San Francisco 3 for 4.

Runners moved up_Turner, Garcia. GIDP_Turner, K.Hernandez.

DP_San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Panik, Garcia), (Crawford, Panik, Garcia).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kershaw 5 8 5 5 0 4 79 2.73
Madson 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 5.47
Wood, W, 9-7 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 21 3.68
Maeda, H, 5 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.83
Rosscup 1-3 0 1 1 1 1 10 4.76
Jansen 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 16 2.80
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodriguez 3 6 5 5 3 1 69 2.81
Blach 2 1 0 0 1 2 26 4.25
Black 0 2 0 0 0 0 7 6.17
Watson 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.59
Holland 2-3 2 0 0 1 0 8 3.61
Melancon, L, 1-4 1 2 1 1 0 0 16 3.23
Smith 1 4 4 4 2 1 29 2.55
Okert 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 0.00

Rodriguez pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.

Black pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Jansen 1-1, Blach 2-2, Watson 2-0, Melancon 3-0, Smith 1-0, Okert 3-1. WP_Kershaw, Melancon.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:33. A_41,768 (41,915).

