Dodgers 10, Giants 6

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson lf 2 1 1 1 1 1 .248 c-Taylor ph-lf 3 2 2 1 0 1 .253 Turner 3b 5 1 0 0 1 0 .312 Muncy 1b 6 0 2 2 0 1 .260 Machado ss 5 0 2 1 1 0 .296 Bellinger cf 6 0 1 1 0 0 .261 Puig rf 5 2 2 1 1 2 .268 Grandal c 4 1 2 0 1 1 .243 K.Hernandez 2b 4 2 3 1 1 0 .251 Kershaw p 1 0 1 2 1 0 .239 b-Toles ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .233 Madson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Freese ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .293 Wood p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .045 Maeda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .094 e-Kemp ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .285 Rosscup p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 44 10 18 10 7 6

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pence rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .229 Panik 2b 3 0 1 3 0 0 .254 Longoria 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .243 Hundley c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .244 Crawford ss 3 2 0 0 1 0 .255 Garcia 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .300 G.Hernandez cf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .236 Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Okert p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Tomlinson ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .209 g-Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .185 Blanco lf-cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .220 Rodriguez p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .094 Blach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .034 a-Avelino ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .333 Black p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .057 Hanson lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .252 Totals 34 6 9 6 1 9

Los Angeles 110 300 014—10 18 0 San Francisco 012 020 001— 6 9 1

a-singled for Blach in the 5th. b-singled for Kershaw in the 6th. c-struck out for Pederson in the 6th. d-lined out for Madson in the 7th. e-singled for Maeda in the 9th. f-pinch hit for Okert in the 9th. g-lined out for Tomlinson in the 9th.

E_Garcia (1). LOB_Los Angeles 14, San Francisco 3. 2B_Muncy (17), Grandal (23), K.Hernandez (16), Pence 2 (11), Blanco (7). 3B_Muncy (2), Machado (3). HR_Pederson (25), off Rodriguez; Puig (23), off Rodriguez. RBIs_Pederson (56), Muncy 2 (75), Machado (106), Bellinger (74), Puig (63), K.Hernandez (50), Kershaw 2 (7), Taylor (63), Pence (24), Panik 3 (24), G.Hernandez (40), Blanco (12). SB_Bellinger (14), Toles (1). CS_G.Hernandez (5). SF_Panik.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 9 (Muncy 3, Bellinger, Puig 2, Grandal, Freese 2); San Francisco 1 (Hanson). RISP_Los Angeles 6 for 16; San Francisco 3 for 4.

Runners moved up_Turner, Garcia. GIDP_Turner, K.Hernandez.

DP_San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Panik, Garcia), (Crawford, Panik, Garcia).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kershaw 5 8 5 5 0 4 79 2.73 Madson 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 5.47 Wood, W, 9-7 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 21 3.68 Maeda, H, 5 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.83 Rosscup 1-3 0 1 1 1 1 10 4.76 Jansen 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 16 2.80 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodriguez 3 6 5 5 3 1 69 2.81 Blach 2 1 0 0 1 2 26 4.25 Black 0 2 0 0 0 0 7 6.17 Watson 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.59 Holland 2-3 2 0 0 1 0 8 3.61 Melancon, L, 1-4 1 2 1 1 0 0 16 3.23 Smith 1 4 4 4 2 1 29 2.55 Okert 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 0.00

Rodriguez pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.

Black pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Jansen 1-1, Blach 2-2, Watson 2-0, Melancon 3-0, Smith 1-0, Okert 3-1. WP_Kershaw, Melancon.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:33. A_41,768 (41,915).

