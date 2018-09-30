Dodgers 15, Giants 0

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Taylor lf-ss 3 2 1 0 2 0 .254 Verdugo lf-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260 Turner 3b 2 2 1 1 0 0 .313 b-Muncy ph-1b 2 1 1 2 0 0 .261 f-Gale ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Urias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Freese 1b-3b 4 2 2 1 1 0 .296 Chargois p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Toles cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Machado ss 3 2 2 1 0 0 .298 c-Bellinger ph-cf-1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .260 K.Hernandez cf-lf-ss 5 2 3 2 0 0 .256 Kemp rf 3 1 3 3 0 0 .290 d-Puig ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Locastro lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Grandal c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .243 Utley 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Dozier 2b 1 1 1 3 2 0 .215 Barnes c 1 1 1 1 0 0 .205 Hill p 4 0 0 0 0 1 .093 Farmer 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Totals 40 15 16 14 5 6

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pence rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .226 Panik 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .254 Longoria 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .244 Okert p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hundley c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .241 Crawford ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .057 e-d’Arnaud ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .215 Garcia 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .286 G.Hernandez cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Blanco lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Suarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .064 Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Tomlinson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .207 Stratton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .140 Avelino ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Totals 29 0 2 0 0 11

Los Angeles 207 320 001—15 16 0 San Francisco 000 000 000— 0 2 0

a-popped out for Johnson in the 3rd. b-homered for Turner in the 5th. c-lined out for Machado in the 5th. d-grounded out for Kemp in the 5th. e-struck out for Holland in the 7th. f-struck out for Muncy in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 5, San Francisco 2. 2B_Taylor (35), Turner (31), Freese (12), Kemp 2 (25). 3B_K.Hernandez (3). HR_Dozier (21), off Strickland; Muncy (34), off Stratton; Barnes (4), off Okert. RBIs_Turner (52), Freese (51), Machado (107), K.Hernandez 2 (52), Kemp 3 (85), Dozier 3 (72), Muncy 2 (77), Barnes (14). SF_Dozier.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Turner, Hill, Puig); San Francisco 1 (Crawford). RISP_Los Angeles 8 for 13; San Francisco 0 for 2.

GIDP_Machado, Hill.

DP_San Francisco 2 (Longoria, Panik, Garcia), (Suarez, Crawford, Panik).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hill, W, 11-5 7 2 0 0 0 7 75 3.66 Chargois 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.34 Urias 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 0.00 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Suarez, L, 7-13 2 1-3 6 6 6 2 0 51 4.49 Strickland 1-3 4 3 3 0 0 22 3.97 Johnson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 5.56 Stratton 2 5 5 5 2 1 47 5.09 Holland 2 0 0 0 1 2 38 3.57 Okert 2 1 1 1 0 3 28 1.23

Inherited runners-scored_Strickland 2-2, Johnson 1-0. HBP_Suarez (Turner). WP_Suarez, Strickland.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_2:47. A_41,280 (41,915).

