Dodgers 17, Cardinals 4

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson lf
|6
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Turner 3b
|3
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.318
|Dozier 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Machado ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.299
|Hernandez 3b-1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Muncy 1b
|1
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|.258
|1-Locastro pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Madson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|g-Toles ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Farmer 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Grandal c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.237
|Barnes c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Bellinger cf-1b
|5
|3
|3
|6
|1
|0
|.260
|Urias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Puig rf
|6
|3
|3
|7
|0
|1
|.272
|Utley 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|b-Taylor ph-2b-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|Hill p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Kemp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Verdugo ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Totals
|41
|17
|16
|16
|10
|9
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Martinez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.301
|DeJong ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Ozuna lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|e-O’Neill ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Gyorko 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|f-Garcia ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Wisdom 1b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.231
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Molina c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Weaver p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|h-Kelly ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.114
|Gant p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.069
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Mayers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Garcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Shreve p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Pena c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|4
|4
|11
|Los Angeles
|200
|152
|034—17
|16
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|400
|000—
|4
|5
|1
a-struck out for Mayers in the 5th. b-walked for Utley in the 7th. c-grounded out for Floro in the 7th. d-struck out for Baez in the 8th. e-lined out for Ozuna in the 8th. f-struck out for Gyorko in the 8th. g-reached on error for Madson in the 9th. h-grounded out for Weaver in the 9th.
1-ran for Muncy in the 8th.
E_Wisdom (3). LOB_Los Angeles 8, St. Louis 5. 2B_Dozier (29). HR_Machado (35), off Gant; Puig (19), off Gant; Puig (20), off Mayers; Puig (21), off Weaver; Bellinger (23), off Weaver; Wisdom (4), off Hill. RBIs_Machado 2 (95), Muncy (65), Bellinger 6 (71), Puig 7 (58), Wisdom 4 (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Machado, Bellinger 2, Puig); St. Louis 1 (Molina). RISP_Los Angeles 6 for 14; St. Louis 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Machado, Grandal. GIDP_Machado, Kemp.
DP_St. Louis 2 (DeJong, Wong, Wisdom), (Wong, DeJong, Wisdom).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, W, 9-5
|5
|2
|4
|4
|4
|8
|84
|4.02
|Floro
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.15
|Baez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.18
|Madson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.73
|Urias
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gant, L, 7-6
|4
|1-3
|6
|6
|6
|4
|4
|75
|3.53
|Webb
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|5.09
|Mayers
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|4.50
|Leone
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|13
|4.98
|Shreve
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|25
|3.93
|Weaver
|2
|1-3
|3
|7
|3
|4
|3
|60
|4.95
Webb pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Webb 3-2, Mayers 2-2, Shreve 1-1, Weaver 1-0. HBP_Gant (Turner). WP_Gant.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:32. A_45,481 (45,538).
