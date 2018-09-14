Listen Live Sports

...

Dodgers 3, Cardinals 0

September 14, 2018 11:35 pm
 
1 min read
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Turner 3b 2 0 1 0 2 1 .312
Machado ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .299
Muncy 1b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .256
1-Taylor pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Grandal c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Bellinger cf-1b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .257
Puig rf 4 2 3 2 0 1 .269
Hernandez 2b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .236
b-Utley ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Dozier 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Buehler p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .158
d-Kemp ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .286
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 3 7 2 4 12
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Carpenter 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .268
Munoz rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .281
Adams 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .279
DeJong ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .234
Wong 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .242
Bader cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .270
Molina c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .270
Flaherty p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .146
a-Wisdom ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Norris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Gyorko ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .265
2-Garcia pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 29 0 2 0 2 10
Los Angeles 010 000 101—3 7 0
St. Louis 000 000 000—0 2 0

a-struck out for Flaherty in the 6th. b-flied out for Hernandez in the 7th. c-walked for Norris in the 8th. d-singled for Buehler in the 9th.

1-ran for Muncy in the 8th. 2-ran for Gyorko in the 8th.

LOB_Los Angeles 7, St. Louis 5. HR_Puig (17), off Flaherty; Puig (18), off Webb. RBIs_Puig 2 (51).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Pederson, Grandal 2); St. Louis 3 (Carpenter, DeJong, Molina). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 5; St. Louis 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Utley, Machado. GIDP_Machado.

DP_St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Wong, Adams).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Buehler, W, 7-5 8 2 0 0 2 9 105 2.88
Jansen, S, 35-39 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.89
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Flaherty, L, 8-7 6 4 1 1 2 8 103 2.86
Hudson 1 1 1 0 0 1 14 3.10
Leone 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 17 4.29
Norris 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.49
Webb 1 2 1 1 0 2 26 4.58

Inherited runners-scored_Norris 2-0. HBP_Hudson (Bellinger), Jansen (Munoz). WP_Flaherty. PB_Molina (4).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, James Hoye; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:04. A_46,036 (45,538).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

