Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 2

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Souza Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Pollock cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259 Goldschmidt 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .293 Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .298 Escobar 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .276 Ahmed ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .243 Marte 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .251 Mathis c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .215 Corbin p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .192 a-Walker ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .214 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Owings ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .198 Ziegler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 33 2 5 2 0 6

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dozier 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .225 f-Muncy ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Verdugo rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Turner 3b 3 1 2 0 1 1 .316 Machado ss 3 1 0 0 1 2 .300 Kemp lf 4 1 1 3 0 2 .283 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Freese 1b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .284 g-Pederson ph-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .246 Hernandez cf-rf-2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .234 Puig rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .260 c-Bellinger ph-cf-1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .259 Barnes c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .203 d-Utley ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Maeda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .094 Taylor cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Kershaw p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .211 e-Grandal ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Totals 31 3 6 3 2 13

Arizona 010 001 000—2 5 1 Los Angeles 000 000 03x—3 6 2

a-homered for Corbin in the 6th. b-lined out for Hirano in the 7th. c-struck out for Puig in the 7th. d-grounded out for Barnes in the 7th. e-grounded out for Kershaw in the 7th. f-struck out for Dozier in the 8th. g-singled for Freese in the 8th.

E_Escobar (5), Dozier (11), Barnes (2). LOB_Arizona 5, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Ahmed (27), Turner (20). HR_Escobar (20), off Kershaw; Walker (2), off Kershaw; Kemp (19), off Bradley. RBIs_Escobar (77), Walker (3), Kemp 3 (72).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Escobar, Marte); Los Angeles 3 (Kemp, Kershaw 2). RISP_Arizona 0 for 2; Los Angeles 1 for 6.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin 5 3 0 0 1 7 96 3.06 Hirano, H, 31 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 2.05 Ziegler, H, 14 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 4.16 McFarland, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 1.82 Bradley, L, 4-5, BS, 5-8 1-3 2 3 3 1 1 23 3.57 Chafin 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 2.03 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kershaw 7 4 2 2 0 3 91 2.40 Maeda, W, 8-8 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.76 Jansen, S, 34-38 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 2.98

HBP_Corbin (Freese).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_2:59. A_52,394 (56,000).

