Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dodgers 3, Rockies 2, 10 innings,

September 19, 2018 1:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Colorado Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Blckmon cf 3 1 1 1 C.Tylor lf-cf-2b 4 1 2 1
LMahieu 2b 5 0 0 0 J.Trner 3b 4 0 1 0
Arenado 3b 5 0 0 0 M.Mchdo ss 4 1 2 0
Hlliday lf 4 0 0 0 Freese 1b 2 0 0 0
N.Cevas rf 0 0 0 0 Maeda p 0 0 0 0
Ottvino p 0 0 0 0 Pderson ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Desmond 1b 3 0 1 0 M.Kemp rf 4 0 1 1
Parra rf-lf 4 0 1 0 K.Jnsen p 0 0 0 0
Innetta c 3 0 0 0 Verdugo rf 0 0 0 0
Hampson ss 2 1 1 0 B.Dzier 2b 3 0 0 0
Dahl ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Bllnger ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Freland p 2 0 0 0 K.Hrnan cf-rf 2 0 0 0
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 Utley ph 1 0 0 0
McMahon ph 1 0 0 0 Alxnder p 0 0 0 0
Valaika ss 0 0 0 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0
A.Brnes c 2 1 0 0
Lcastro pr 0 0 0 0
Grandal c 1 0 0 0
Kershaw p 1 0 0 0
Muncy ph-1b 2 0 0 0
Totals 33 2 4 1 Totals 32 3 6 2
Colorado 001 010 000 0—2
Los Angeles 100 010 000 1—3

E_C.Taylor (12), J.Turner (6), Arenado 2 (14). DP_Colorado 1. LOB_Colorado 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B_M.Machado (33). HR_Blackmon (27), C.Taylor (17). SB_Desmond (20), Parra (11), Hampson (2), Locastro (4). CS_Desmond (6). S_Freeland (3), Kershaw (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Freeland 6 2-3 5 2 2 4 4
Oberg 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Ottavino L,6-4 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
Los Angeles
Kershaw 7 3 2 1 5 3
Maeda 1 0 0 0 0 3
Jansen 1 1 0 0 0 1
Alexander 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Floro W,6-3 2-3 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Freeland.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Lance Barrett.

Advertisement

T_3:13. A_49,537 (56,000).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech