Dodgers 3, Rockies 2, 10 innings,

Colorado Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Blckmon cf 3 1 1 1 C.Tylor lf-cf-2b 4 1 2 1 LMahieu 2b 5 0 0 0 J.Trner 3b 4 0 1 0 Arenado 3b 5 0 0 0 M.Mchdo ss 4 1 2 0 Hlliday lf 4 0 0 0 Freese 1b 2 0 0 0 N.Cevas rf 0 0 0 0 Maeda p 0 0 0 0 Ottvino p 0 0 0 0 Pderson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Desmond 1b 3 0 1 0 M.Kemp rf 4 0 1 1 Parra rf-lf 4 0 1 0 K.Jnsen p 0 0 0 0 Innetta c 3 0 0 0 Verdugo rf 0 0 0 0 Hampson ss 2 1 1 0 B.Dzier 2b 3 0 0 0 Dahl ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Bllnger ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Freland p 2 0 0 0 K.Hrnan cf-rf 2 0 0 0 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 Utley ph 1 0 0 0 McMahon ph 1 0 0 0 Alxnder p 0 0 0 0 Valaika ss 0 0 0 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 2 1 0 0 Lcastro pr 0 0 0 0 Grandal c 1 0 0 0 Kershaw p 1 0 0 0 Muncy ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Totals 33 2 4 1 Totals 32 3 6 2

Colorado 001 010 000 0—2 Los Angeles 100 010 000 1—3

E_C.Taylor (12), J.Turner (6), Arenado 2 (14). DP_Colorado 1. LOB_Colorado 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B_M.Machado (33). HR_Blackmon (27), C.Taylor (17). SB_Desmond (20), Parra (11), Hampson (2), Locastro (4). CS_Desmond (6). S_Freeland (3), Kershaw (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Colorado Freeland 6 2-3 5 2 2 4 4 Oberg 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Ottavino L,6-4 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 Los Angeles Kershaw 7 3 2 1 5 3 Maeda 1 0 0 0 0 3 Jansen 1 1 0 0 0 1 Alexander 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Floro W,6-3 2-3 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Freeland.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:13. A_49,537 (56,000).

