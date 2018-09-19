Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dodgers 3, Rockies 2

September 19, 2018 1:36 am
 
1 min read
Share       
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon cf 3 1 1 1 2 0 .287
LeMahieu 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .277
Arenado 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .295
Holliday lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .326
Cuevas rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Desmond 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .234
Parra rf-lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .282
Iannetta c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .218
Hampson ss 2 1 1 0 1 0 .280
c-Dahl ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Freeland p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .098
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-McMahon ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Valaika ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .150
Totals 33 2 4 1 5 9
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Taylor lf-cf-2b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .250
Turner 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .323
Machado ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .298
Freese 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .287
Maeda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .094
b-Pederson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .251
Kemp rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .284
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Verdugo rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .254
Dozier 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .217
e-Bellinger ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Hernandez cf-rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .235
f-Utley ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .219
Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Barnes c 2 1 0 0 1 0 .201
1-Locastro pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Grandal c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Kershaw p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233
a-Muncy ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Totals 32 3 6 2 4 7
Colorado 001 010 000 0—2 4 2
Los Angeles 100 010 000 1—3 6 2

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Kershaw in the 7th. b-struck out for Maeda in the 8th. c-popped out for Hampson in the 9th. d-grounded out for Oberg in the 9th. e-grounded out for Dozier in the 9th. f-struck out for Hernandez in the 9th.

1-ran for Barnes in the 7th.

Advertisement

E_Arenado 2 (14), Taylor (12), Turner (6). LOB_Colorado 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Machado (33). HR_Blackmon (27), off Kershaw; Taylor (17), off Ottavino. RBIs_Blackmon (65), Taylor (61), Kemp (78). SB_Desmond (20), Parra (11), Hampson (2), Locastro (4). CS_Desmond (6). S_Freeland, Kershaw.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (LeMahieu, Arenado 2, Hampson, McMahon); Los Angeles 2 (Turner, Freese). RISP_Colorado 0 for 8; Los Angeles 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Parra. FIDP_Turner.

DP_Colorado 1 (Holliday, LeMahieu).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Freeland 6 2-3 5 2 2 4 4 103 2.95
Oberg 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.17
Ottavino, L, 6-4 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 24 2.33
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kershaw 7 3 2 1 5 3 97 2.45
Maeda 1 0 0 0 0 3 10 3.85
Jansen 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.85
Alexander 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.38
Floro, W, 6-3 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 8 2.13

Inherited runners-scored_Oberg 1-0. WP_Freeland.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:13. A_49,537 (56,000).

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech