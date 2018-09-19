Dodgers 3, Rockies 2

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon cf 3 1 1 1 2 0 .287 LeMahieu 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Arenado 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .295 Holliday lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .326 Cuevas rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Desmond 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .234 Parra rf-lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .282 Iannetta c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .218 Hampson ss 2 1 1 0 1 0 .280 c-Dahl ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .275 Freeland p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .098 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-McMahon ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Valaika ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .150 Totals 33 2 4 1 5 9

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Taylor lf-cf-2b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .250 Turner 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .323 Machado ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .298 Freese 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .287 Maeda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .094 b-Pederson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Kemp rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .284 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Verdugo rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Dozier 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .217 e-Bellinger ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260 Hernandez cf-rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .235 f-Utley ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .219 Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Barnes c 2 1 0 0 1 0 .201 1-Locastro pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Grandal c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Kershaw p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233 a-Muncy ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Totals 32 3 6 2 4 7

Colorado 001 010 000 0—2 4 2 Los Angeles 100 010 000 1—3 6 2

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Kershaw in the 7th. b-struck out for Maeda in the 8th. c-popped out for Hampson in the 9th. d-grounded out for Oberg in the 9th. e-grounded out for Dozier in the 9th. f-struck out for Hernandez in the 9th.

1-ran for Barnes in the 7th.

Advertisement

E_Arenado 2 (14), Taylor (12), Turner (6). LOB_Colorado 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Machado (33). HR_Blackmon (27), off Kershaw; Taylor (17), off Ottavino. RBIs_Blackmon (65), Taylor (61), Kemp (78). SB_Desmond (20), Parra (11), Hampson (2), Locastro (4). CS_Desmond (6). S_Freeland, Kershaw.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (LeMahieu, Arenado 2, Hampson, McMahon); Los Angeles 2 (Turner, Freese). RISP_Colorado 0 for 8; Los Angeles 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Parra. FIDP_Turner.

DP_Colorado 1 (Holliday, LeMahieu).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland 6 2-3 5 2 2 4 4 103 2.95 Oberg 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.17 Ottavino, L, 6-4 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 24 2.33 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kershaw 7 3 2 1 5 3 97 2.45 Maeda 1 0 0 0 0 3 10 3.85 Jansen 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.85 Alexander 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.38 Floro, W, 6-3 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 8 2.13

Inherited runners-scored_Oberg 1-0. WP_Freeland.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:13. A_49,537 (56,000).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.