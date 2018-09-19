Dodgers 3, Rockies 2

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.287
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|Holliday lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.326
|Cuevas rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Ottavino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Desmond 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.234
|Parra rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Iannetta c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|Hampson ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|c-Dahl ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Freeland p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.098
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-McMahon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Valaika ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Totals
|33
|2
|4
|1
|5
|9
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor lf-cf-2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.323
|Machado ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Freese 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.287
|Maeda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.094
|b-Pederson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Kemp rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Verdugo rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Dozier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|e-Bellinger ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Hernandez cf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|f-Utley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Alexander p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Barnes c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.201
|1-Locastro pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Grandal c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Kershaw p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|a-Muncy ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|2
|4
|7
|Colorado
|001
|010
|000
|0—2
|4
|2
|Los Angeles
|100
|010
|000
|1—3
|6
|2
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Kershaw in the 7th. b-struck out for Maeda in the 8th. c-popped out for Hampson in the 9th. d-grounded out for Oberg in the 9th. e-grounded out for Dozier in the 9th. f-struck out for Hernandez in the 9th.
1-ran for Barnes in the 7th.
E_Arenado 2 (14), Taylor (12), Turner (6). LOB_Colorado 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Machado (33). HR_Blackmon (27), off Kershaw; Taylor (17), off Ottavino. RBIs_Blackmon (65), Taylor (61), Kemp (78). SB_Desmond (20), Parra (11), Hampson (2), Locastro (4). CS_Desmond (6). S_Freeland, Kershaw.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (LeMahieu, Arenado 2, Hampson, McMahon); Los Angeles 2 (Turner, Freese). RISP_Colorado 0 for 8; Los Angeles 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Parra. FIDP_Turner.
DP_Colorado 1 (Holliday, LeMahieu).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland
|6
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|4
|4
|103
|2.95
|Oberg
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.17
|Ottavino, L, 6-4
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|24
|2.33
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw
|7
|3
|2
|1
|5
|3
|97
|2.45
|Maeda
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10
|3.85
|Jansen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.85
|Alexander
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.38
|Floro, W, 6-3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|2.13
Inherited runners-scored_Oberg 1-0. WP_Freeland.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:13. A_49,537 (56,000).
