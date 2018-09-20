Listen Live Sports

...

Dodgers 5, Rockies 2

September 20, 2018 1:28 am
 
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .287
LeMahieu 2b 4 1 0 0 0 2 .275
Dahl rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .276
Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .294
Parra lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .280
g-Holliday ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .319
Cuevas lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Desmond ss-1b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .235
McMahon 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .232
Hampson ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .269
Iannetta c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .215
Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .083
a-Tapia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .190
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rusin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Oh p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 2 4 2 1 16
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Taylor lf-2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .249
Turner 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .320
Machado ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .296
Bellinger 1b-cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .258
Kemp rf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .285
b-Pederson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Hernandez cf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .237
c-Muncy ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .254
Maeda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .094
Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grandal c 2 1 1 0 1 1 .234
Dozier 2b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .218
d-Puig ph-rf 1 1 1 3 0 0 .275
Buehler p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .150
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
e-Verdugo ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .254
f-Freese ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Totals 28 5 5 5 3 5
Colorado 200 000 000—2 4 0
Los Angeles 010 010 30x—5 5 2

a-struck out for Anderson in the 7th. b-popped out for Kemp in the 7th. c-walked for Hernandez in the 7th. d-homered for Dozier in the 7th. e-pinch hit for Ferguson in the 7th. f-flied out for Verdugo in the 7th. g-grounded out for Parra in the 8th.

E_Turner (7), Buehler (1). LOB_Colorado 6, Los Angeles 2. 2B_Grandal (20), Dozier (30). HR_Kemp (20), off Anderson; Puig (22), off Oberg. RBIs_Desmond 2 (81), Kemp (79), Dozier (69), Puig 3 (61). SB_Dozier (12).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Desmond, McMahon); Los Angeles 1 (Taylor). RISP_Colorado 1 for 7; Los Angeles 1 for 3.

GIDP_Machado.

DP_Colorado 1 (Anderson, LeMahieu, Desmond).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson 6 3 2 2 2 4 91 4.76
Oberg, L, 7-1 1-3 2 3 3 1 0 16 2.65
Rusin 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 6.45
Oh 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.76
McGee 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 6.10
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Buehler 6 3 2 0 1 12 101 2.74
Baez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.16
Ferguson, W, 7-2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.45
Maeda, H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 10 3.83
Alexander, H, 20 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 3.36
Jansen, S, 36-40 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.81

Inherited runners-scored_Alexander 1-0. HBP_Buehler (Parra).

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:05. A_50,141 (56,000).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

