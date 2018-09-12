Dodgers 8, Reds 1

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|d-Taylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Utley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Venditte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Fields p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|g-Dozier ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Turner 3b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.311
|Machado ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.298
|Muncy 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.254
|Grandal c
|5
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.239
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Hernandez 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Puig rf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Stripling p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.067
|Rosscup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Toles ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Ferguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|c-Freese ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Verdugo lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Totals
|39
|8
|11
|7
|7
|8
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schebler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Peraza ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Suarez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Gennett 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.321
|Barnhart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Federowicz c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Williams lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|DeSclafani p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Herrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wisler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|f-Dixon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Reyes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stephens p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hamilton cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|1
|11
|Los Angeles
|000
|242
|000—8
|11
|0
|Cincinnati
|100
|000
|000—1
|5
|1
a-struck out for Rosscup in the 5th. b-struck out for Peralta in the 5th. c-walked for Ferguson in the 6th. d-struck out for Pederson in the 6th. e-grounded out for Floro in the 7th. f-struck out for Wisler in the 7th. g-popped out for Fields in the 9th.
E_Gennett (10). LOB_Los Angeles 11, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Pederson (23), Turner (24), Grandal (19), Puig (20), Hamilton (15). 3B_Hamilton (8). HR_Pederson (21), off DeSclafani; Peraza (11), off Stripling. RBIs_Pederson (50), Turner 3 (46), Grandal 3 (67), Peraza (53). SB_Puig (15). CS_Schebler (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Bellinger 2, Hernandez 2, Utley, Dozier); Cincinnati 2 (Schebler, Votto). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 12; Cincinnati 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Schebler.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling
|3
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|51
|2.61
|Rosscup
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4.35
|Ferguson, W, 6-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|3.55
|Floro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.19
|Venditte
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.18
|Fields
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.19
|Jansen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.84
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|DeSclafani, L, 7-5
|4
|2-3
|5
|6
|5
|3
|5
|89
|4.80
|Peralta
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|4.75
|Garrett
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|23
|4.47
|Wisler
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|4.59
|Reyes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|0.00
|Stephens
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|5.67
Inherited runners-scored_Fields 1-0, Peralta 2-2, Wisler 3-1. WP_Garrett.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:10. A_15,633 (42,319).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.