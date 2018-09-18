Dodgers 8, Rockies 2

|Colorado
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Blckmon cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pderson lf
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Tapia cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Kemp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|LMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Y.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Cngrani p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Trner 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Story ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valaika ph-ss-1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Mchdo ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Hlliday lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Wood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Cevas pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Axford p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Desmond 1b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Frmer ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Gnzal rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Toles lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Butera c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Muncy 1b
|3
|2
|1
|3
|J.Gray p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Msgrave p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Mrphy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bllnger cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Jhnsn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hrnan 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hampson ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ryu p
|2
|1
|0
|0
|McMahon 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tylor ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|33
|8
|11
|7
|Colorado
|000
|000
|020—2
|Los Angeles
|204
|200
|00x—8
DP_Colorado 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Colorado 5, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Blackmon (27), Pederson (24). HR_Pederson 2 (23), Muncy (33).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Gray L,11-8
|2
|7
|6
|6
|2
|1
|Musgrave
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Johnson
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Shaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Howard
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Los Angeles
|Ryu W,5-3
|7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Wood
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Axford
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garcia
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cingrani
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
J.Gray pitched to 5 batters in the 3rd
HBP_by Wood (Hampson), by Howard (Farmer). WP_Gray.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Bill Welke; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:07. A_45,970 (56,000).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.