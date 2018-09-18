Dodgers 8, Rockies 2

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Tapia cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Story ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|a-Valaika ph-ss-1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Holliday lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.357
|1-Cuevas pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Desmond 1b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Butera c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.188
|Gray p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.082
|Musgrave p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Murphy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Hampson ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|McMahon 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|2
|6
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson lf
|4
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.251
|d-Kemp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cingrani p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Turner 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.324
|Dozier 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Machado ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.296
|Wood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.045
|Axford p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Farmer ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Toles lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Muncy 1b
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|1
|.255
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Verdugo rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Bellinger cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Hernandez 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Ryu p
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.190
|Taylor ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Totals
|33
|8
|11
|7
|6
|8
|Colorado
|000
|000
|020—2
|6
|0
|Los Angeles
|204
|200
|00x—8
|11
|0
a-singled for Story in the 4th. b-struck out for Musgrave in the 5th. c-hit by pitch for Shaw in the 8th. d-struck out for Pederson in the 8th. e-hit by pitch for Axford in the 8th.
1-ran for Holliday in the 9th.
LOB_Colorado 5, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Blackmon (27), Pederson (24). HR_Pederson (22), off Gray; Muncy (33), off Gray; Pederson (23), off Musgrave. RBIs_LeMahieu (58), Arenado (101), Pederson 3 (53), Machado (96), Muncy 3 (68).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (LeMahieu, Gonzalez); Los Angeles 3 (Muncy 2, Grandal). RISP_Colorado 2 for 5; Los Angeles 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Grandal, Bellinger. LIDP_Hernandez. GIDP_Desmond.
DP_Colorado 1 (Story, Desmond); Los Angeles 1 (Hernandez, Machado, Muncy).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 11-8
|2
|7
|6
|6
|2
|1
|50
|5.07
|Musgrave
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|35
|4.79
|Johnson
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|0.00
|Shaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|6.15
|Howard
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu, W, 5-3
|7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|93
|2.18
|Wood
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|19
|3.75
|Axford
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5.10
|Garcia
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|5.40
|Cingrani
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.76
Gray pitched to 5 batters in the 3rd.
Inherited runners-scored_Musgrave 1-0, Axford 2-1, Cingrani 1-0. HBP_Wood (Hampson), Howard (Farmer). WP_Gray.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Bill Welke; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:07. A_45,970 (56,000).
