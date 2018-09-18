Dodgers 8, Rockies 2

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .287 Tapia cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 LeMahieu 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .280 Arenado 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .297 Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Story ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .288 a-Valaika ph-ss-1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .150 Holliday lf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .357 1-Cuevas pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Desmond 1b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Gonzalez rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Butera c 2 1 0 0 1 0 .188 Gray p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .082 Musgrave p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Hampson ph 0 1 0 0 0 0 .261 McMahon 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Totals 31 2 6 2 2 6

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson lf 4 3 3 3 0 0 .251 d-Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Cingrani p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Turner 3b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .324 Dozier 2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .218 Machado ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .296 Wood p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .045 Axford p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Farmer ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Toles lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Muncy 1b 3 2 1 3 2 1 .255 Puig rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .273 Verdugo rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Bellinger cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .261 Grandal c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .233 Hernandez 2b-3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .236 Ryu p 2 1 0 0 1 1 .190 Taylor ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Totals 33 8 11 7 6 8

Colorado 000 000 020—2 6 0 Los Angeles 204 200 00x—8 11 0

a-singled for Story in the 4th. b-struck out for Musgrave in the 5th. c-hit by pitch for Shaw in the 8th. d-struck out for Pederson in the 8th. e-hit by pitch for Axford in the 8th.

1-ran for Holliday in the 9th.

LOB_Colorado 5, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Blackmon (27), Pederson (24). HR_Pederson (22), off Gray; Muncy (33), off Gray; Pederson (23), off Musgrave. RBIs_LeMahieu (58), Arenado (101), Pederson 3 (53), Machado (96), Muncy 3 (68).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (LeMahieu, Gonzalez); Los Angeles 3 (Muncy 2, Grandal). RISP_Colorado 2 for 5; Los Angeles 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Grandal, Bellinger. LIDP_Hernandez. GIDP_Desmond.

DP_Colorado 1 (Story, Desmond); Los Angeles 1 (Hernandez, Machado, Muncy).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, L, 11-8 2 7 6 6 2 1 50 5.07 Musgrave 2 2 2 2 2 2 35 4.79 Johnson 2 1 0 0 0 3 27 0.00 Shaw 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 6.15 Howard 1 1 0 0 1 1 36 0.00 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryu, W, 5-3 7 4 0 0 0 5 93 2.18 Wood 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 19 3.75 Axford 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 5.10 Garcia 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 5.40 Cingrani 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.76

Gray pitched to 5 batters in the 3rd.

Inherited runners-scored_Musgrave 1-0, Axford 2-1, Cingrani 1-0. HBP_Wood (Hampson), Howard (Farmer). WP_Gray.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Bill Welke; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:07. A_45,970 (56,000).

