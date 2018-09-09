Dodgers 9, Rockies 6

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dozier 2b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .218 b-Bellinger ph-cf-1b 2 1 0 0 1 2 .261 Turner 3b 5 2 4 2 1 0 .314 Machado ss 6 1 1 1 0 0 .300 Kemp rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .283 1-Locastro pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Puig rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .261 Freese 1b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .290 e-Muncy ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Maeda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .094 Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Taylor lf-cf 4 0 1 2 1 2 .248 Hernandez cf-2b 4 2 2 1 1 0 .236 Barnes c 5 0 0 0 0 2 .197 Hill p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .121 Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Farmer ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .246 Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Verdugo cf-lf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .270 Totals 41 9 14 8 7 8

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon cf 4 3 3 2 0 1 .282 LeMahieu 2b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .278 Arenado 3b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .297 Story ss 4 0 0 1 0 2 .293 Holliday lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .355 Tapia lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Desmond 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .230 Parra rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .276 Iannetta c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Bettis p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .088 Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Cuevas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Oh p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Musgrave p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Valaika ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .147 Totals 35 6 8 6 1 10

Los Angeles 220 022 001—9 14 1 Colorado 100 103 010—6 8 1

a-struck out for Johnson in the 5th. b-walked for Dozier in the 6th. c-tripled for Baez in the 7th. d-flied out for McGee in the 7th. e-lined out for Freese in the 8th. f-lined out for Shaw in the 9th.

1-ran for Kemp in the 6th.

E_Dozier (12), Holliday (2). LOB_Los Angeles 12, Colorado 3. 2B_Turner 2 (23), Machado (30), Taylor (32), Blackmon (23), LeMahieu (29). 3B_Hernandez (2), Farmer (1), LeMahieu (2). HR_Hernandez (20), off Anderson; Turner (13), off Almonte; Blackmon (25), off Hill; Arenado (32), off Baez; Blackmon (26), off Ferguson. RBIs_Turner 2 (43), Machado (90), Freese (45), Taylor 2 (57), Hernandez (47), Verdugo (4), Blackmon 2 (61), LeMahieu (51), Arenado 2 (95), Story (96). SB_Locastro (3), Desmond (18).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 8 (Machado 3, Taylor 2, Barnes, Hill, Bellinger); Colorado 1 (Valaika). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 18; Colorado 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Hernandez, Freese, Story. FIDP_Cuevas.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Taylor, Hernandez).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hill, W, 8-5 5 4 4 4 0 7 78 3.88 Baez 1 1 1 1 0 2 22 3.33 Ferguson, H, 4 1 2 1 1 0 0 20 3.63 Maeda, H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 3.89 Alexander, S, 3-6 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.47 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, L, 6-8 2 2-3 5 4 3 2 2 72 4.89 Bettis 1 2-3 3 2 2 1 0 30 5.23 Johnson 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00 Almonte 1 2 2 2 1 1 29 2.13 McGee 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 6.32 Oh 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 16 2.78 Musgrave 1 1-3 2 1 1 2 2 27 4.91 Shaw 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 6.27

Hill pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Ferguson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Maeda pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Baez 1-1, Alexander 1-0, Bettis 2-0, Johnson 1-0, Musgrave 2-0, Shaw 2-0. WP_Oh, Musgrave.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:51. A_40,157 (50,398).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.