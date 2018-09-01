Listen Live Sports

Dodgers acquire Freese from Pirates for minor leaguer

September 1, 2018 12:55 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired third baseman David Freese from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night in exchange for a minor leaguer.

The deal was completed just ahead of the deadline for traded players to be eligible for postseason play. Freese hit .282 with nine homers and 42 RBIs in 94 games for the Pirates.

In a statement, Pittsburgh general manager Neal Huntington said it was a “difficult decision” to trade Freese. Huntington said the move was made to give Freese an opportunity to pursue a World Series championship while giving opportunities to Pittsburgh’s younger players.

In exchange for the veteran, the Dodgers sent minor-league infielder Jesus Manuel Valdez to the Pirates. Valdez spent his first professional season playing for the Dominican Summer League Dodgers, batting .230.

