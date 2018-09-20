Listen Live Sports

Dodgers broadcaster Jaime Jarrin receives contract extension

September 20, 2018 3:16 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaime Jarrin, the Hall of Fame broadcaster who is the Spanish-speaking voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers, has agreed to a multi-year contract extension.

The team said Thursday that Jarrin will return in 2019 and 2020, which would be his 61st and 62nd seasons with the Dodgers.

He is to be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor on Friday. Jarrin’s name will be permanently affixed to Dodger Stadium, joining retired Hall of Famer broadcaster Vin Scully and other Dodger greats.

Jarrin, who turns 83 in December, began with the Dodgers in 1959, their second season in Los Angeles.

He says he’s enjoying the job as much as he did 60 years ago.

