Dolphins’ FitzMagic says he’s willing to share nickname

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins rookie safety Minkah Fitzpatrick wants to trademark his nickname but says he’d be happy to share it with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Both go by “FitzMagic,” and the Bucs’ QB has been making headlines while leading his team to a 2-0 start as a replacement for the suspended Jameis Winston.

That’s not the reason Minkah Fitzpatrick recently filed for a federal trademark of the nickname, he said Wednesday.

“I would have done it a while back, but I couldn’t because I was in college,” the Dolphins’ first-round draft pick said. He said he seeks the trademark because he wants to use the name to sell a line of apparel.

Minkah Fitzpatrick said he has been called FitzMagic since junior high school in New Jersey. He said he has had no communication with Ryan Fitzpatrick about the shared nickname.

“I really don’t think he’s too worried about it,” Minkah said. “If he wants the name, he can take it. He’s a great player. If he wants it, he can contact me and my people, and he can have it.”

His application for a trademark drew criticism on social media.

“They want me to earn my nickname; that’s what I’m going to do,” Minkah Fitzpatrick said. “I’ve been playing pretty well for a rookie my first two games. I’m going to continue to progress. I’m going to focus on football. I’m not worried about silly nicknames.”

