Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dolphins lineman Sitton out for season with shoulder injury

September 14, 2018 11:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins left guard Josh Sitton is out for the season.

Sitton has been diagnosed with a torn left rotator cuff, an injury sustained last week in the Dolphins’ Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans. The team placed him on injured reserve Friday, and did not immediately announce a corresponding move to the 53-man roster.

Sitton’s injury means Ted Larsen will be promoted to the starting role for the foreseeable future, starting with Sunday’s game where the Dolphins visit the New York Jets.

Larsen started eight games at guard for the Dolphins last season.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Sitton is in his first season with the Dolphins. The four-time Pro Bowler spent 2008 through 2015 with Green Bay, and the last two seasons with Chicago.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech