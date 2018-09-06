Listen Live Sports

Dolphins TE MarQueis Gray goes on injured reserve

September 6, 2018 1:40 pm
 
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins starting tight end MarQueis Gray has been placed on injured reserve after tearing his Achilles tendon, and the team says he’ll miss the entire season.

The Dolphins signed tight end Gavin Escobar, who played in 64 games for the Dallas Cowboys in 2013-16.

Gray played in every game the past two years. His injury likely means a bigger role for rookie tight end Mike Gesicki, a second-round pick.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

