Dolphins’ Wake calls NFL enforcement of QB hits ‘sad’

September 28, 2018 6:24 pm
 
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake has joined other players in complaining about the NFL’s officiating emphasis to discourage quarterback hits.

Wake says when it comes to the league’s concern about player safety, quarterbacks come first. His teammate, end William Hayes, suffered a season-ending knee injury last week and said his foot caught in the turf as he was trying to avoid landing on Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Rulings on quarterback hits have been a source of debate through the first three weeks of the NFL season, with players complaining about a lack of consistency on such calls.

Wake described steps to make football safer an “uphill battle.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

