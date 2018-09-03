Dominican Summer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Boca Chica Baseball City W L Pct. GB Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 48 26 .649 — Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 41 31 .569 6 Orioles (Orioles) 38 34 .528 9 Padres (Padres) 37 35 .514 10 Reds (Reds) 34 38 .472 13 White Sox (White Sox) 18 54 .250 29 Boca Chica North W L Pct. GB Rangers1 (Rangers) 53 24 .688 — Rays2 (Rays) 44 27 .620 6 Cubs1 (Cubs) 41 31 .569 9½ Dodgers Guerrero (Dodgers) 34 36 .486 15½ Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 33 38 .465 17 Pirates1 (Pirates) 32 40 .444 18½ Indians (Indians) 32 40 .444 18½ Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 21 49 .300 28½ Boca Chica North East W L Pct. GB Colorado (Rockies) 53 21 .716 — Mariners (Mariners) 40 32 .556 12 Giants (Giants) 37 35 .514 15 Tigers2 (Tigers) 34 38 .472 18 Pirates2 (Pirates) 27 45 .375 25 Royals2 (Royals) 25 47 .347 27 Boca Chica North West W L Pct. GB Rays1 (Rays) 53 21 .716 — Marlins (Marlins) 42 30 .583 10 Dodgers Robinson (Dodgers) 39 30 .565 11½ Royals1 (Royals) 36 32 .529 14 Athletics (Athletics) 30 39 .435 20½ Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 30 41 .423 21½ Astros (Astros) 30 41 .423 21½ Braves (Braves) 22 47 .319 28½ Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris W L Pct. GB Rangers2 (Rangers) 53 23 .697 — Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 40 31 .563 10½ Brewers (Brewers) 40 32 .556 11 Phillies White (Phillies) 39 33 .542 12 Mets2 (Mets) 34 37 .479 16½ Tigers1 (Tigers) 33 39 .458 18 Cubs2 (Cubs) 27 45 .375 24 Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 23 49 .319 28 Boca Chica South W L Pct. GB Twins (Twins) 50 22 .694 — Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 51 23 .689 — Mets1 (Mets) 47 25 .653 3 Nationals (Nationals) 36 36 .500 14 Phillies Red (Phillies) 31 40 .437 18½ Yankees (Yankees) 29 42 .408 20½ Rockies (Rockies) 22 50 .306 28 Angels (Angels) 21 51 .292 29

___

Monday’s Games

Rays1 11, Rangers1 3

Tuesday’s Games

Rangers1 at Rays1, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

