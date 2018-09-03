Listen Live Sports

Dominican Summer League

September 3, 2018 9:19 pm
 
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 48 26 .649
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 41 31 .569 6
Orioles (Orioles) 38 34 .528 9
Padres (Padres) 37 35 .514 10
Reds (Reds) 34 38 .472 13
White Sox (White Sox) 18 54 .250 29
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Rangers1 (Rangers) 53 24 .688
Rays2 (Rays) 44 27 .620 6
Cubs1 (Cubs) 41 31 .569
Dodgers Guerrero (Dodgers) 34 36 .486 15½
Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 33 38 .465 17
Pirates1 (Pirates) 32 40 .444 18½
Indians (Indians) 32 40 .444 18½
Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 21 49 .300 28½
Boca Chica North East
W L Pct. GB
Colorado (Rockies) 53 21 .716
Mariners (Mariners) 40 32 .556 12
Giants (Giants) 37 35 .514 15
Tigers2 (Tigers) 34 38 .472 18
Pirates2 (Pirates) 27 45 .375 25
Royals2 (Royals) 25 47 .347 27
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Rays1 (Rays) 53 21 .716
Marlins (Marlins) 42 30 .583 10
Dodgers Robinson (Dodgers) 39 30 .565 11½
Royals1 (Royals) 36 32 .529 14
Athletics (Athletics) 30 39 .435 20½
Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 30 41 .423 21½
Astros (Astros) 30 41 .423 21½
Braves (Braves) 22 47 .319 28½
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Rangers2 (Rangers) 53 23 .697
Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 40 31 .563 10½
Brewers (Brewers) 40 32 .556 11
Phillies White (Phillies) 39 33 .542 12
Mets2 (Mets) 34 37 .479 16½
Tigers1 (Tigers) 33 39 .458 18
Cubs2 (Cubs) 27 45 .375 24
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 23 49 .319 28
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Twins (Twins) 50 22 .694
Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 51 23 .689
Mets1 (Mets) 47 25 .653 3
Nationals (Nationals) 36 36 .500 14
Phillies Red (Phillies) 31 40 .437 18½
Yankees (Yankees) 29 42 .408 20½
Rockies (Rockies) 22 50 .306 28
Angels (Angels) 21 51 .292 29

___

Monday’s Games

Rays1 11, Rangers1 3

Tuesday’s Games

Rangers1 at Rays1, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

