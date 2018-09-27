Doug Baldwin says he’s ready to go for Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin says he’s ready to return to the lineup this week against the Arizona Cardinals.

Baldwin has missed the past two games for Seattle after injuring the MCL in his right knee in the team’s season opener against the Denver Broncos.

Baldwin returned to the practice field on Wednesday for the first time since defensive tackle Domata Peko rolled up on the back of his leg in Denver.

“I know Pete has a press conference coming up eventually (on Friday) so you’ll have to ask him. … I’m ready to go,” Baldwin said on Thursday.

“That’s going to be their call. There’s a lot of things that go into it, obviously, the precautionary reasons of making sure that I’m healthy fully so that I can go for the rest of the season and not just this game.”

