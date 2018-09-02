Dream-Mystics, Box

ATLANTA (76)

Breland 6-10 0-0 12, Hayes 4-12 2-4 12, Montgomery 3-6 3-4 12, Sykes 6-13 0-0 12, Williams 2-6 1-4 5, Bentley 5-13 0-0 11, Billings 2-5 7-11 11, Dietrick 0-0 0-0 0, Elonu 0-0 1-2 1, McGee-Stafford 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 14-25 76.

WASHINGTON (97)

Atkins 6-11 5-5 19, Cloud 5-10 1-3 13, Delle Donne 6-15 0-0 15, Sanders 2-4 6-7 10, Toliver 8-16 2-2 22, Currie 0-0 1-2 1, Hawkins 0-0 0-0 0, Hines-Allen 1-2 0-0 2, Powers 2-3 0-0 4, Ruffin-Pratt 5-8 0-0 11, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Walker-Kimbrough 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-70 15-19 97.

Atlanta 12 23 26 15—76 Washington 20 24 28 25—97

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 6-16 (Montgomery 3-5, Hayes 2-4, Bentley 1-6, Sykes 0-1), Washington 12-26 (Toliver 4-9, Delle Donne 3-5, Cloud 2-4, Atkins 2-6, Ruffin-Pratt 1-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 31 (Breland 8), Washington 40 (Delle Donne 10). Assists_Atlanta 22 (Montgomery 10), Washington 22 (Toliver 7). Total Fouls_Atlanta 18, Washington 22. Technicals_Bentley. A_3,722 (20,356).

