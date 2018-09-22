Ducks-Coyotes Sum

|Anaheim
|0
|0
|1—1
|Arizona
|1
|3
|2—6
First Period_1, Arizona, Oesterle 1 (Keller, Ekman-Larsson), 3:22 (pp).
Second Period_2, Arizona, Stepan 1 (Grabner, Archibald), 4:51. 3, Arizona, Crouse 1 (Cousins, Keller), 8:53. 4, Arizona, Garland 1 (Ekman-Larsson), 15:20.
Third Period_5, Arizona, Crouse 2, 1:37 (pp). 6, Arizona, Klima 1 (Helewka, Bunting), 1:48. 7, Anaheim, Silfverberg 1, 16:15.
Shots on Goal_Anaheim 12-15-14_41. Arizona 13-11-13_37.
Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 3; Arizona 2 of 5.
Goalies_Anaheim, Miller 0-0-0 (37 shots-31 saves). Arizona, Raanta 0-0-0 (27-27), Hill 0-0-0 (14-13).
T_2:23.
Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Eric Furlatt. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Trent Knorr.
