Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ducks-Sharks Sum

September 19, 2018 1:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Anaheim 0 1 0—1
San Jose 0 2 2—4

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Anaheim, Rodin 1 (Montour, Tropp), 4:29 (pp). 2, San Jose, Chartier 1 (Chekhovich), 7:37. 3, San Jose, Chekhovich 1 (Goodrow), 15:25.

Third Period_4, San Jose, Goodrow 1, 18:11. 5, San Jose, Goodrow 2, 19:29.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 6-9-7_22. San Jose 14-15-11_40.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 1 of 3; San Jose 0 of 4.

Goalies_Anaheim, Coreau 0-0-0 (19 shots-18 saves), Boyle 0-0-0 (20-18). San Jose, Bibeau 0-0-0 (22-21).

T_2:18.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Tom Chmielewski. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Bevan Mills.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech