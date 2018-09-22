Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dunne leads N Iowa in 44-0 shutout of Hampton

September 22, 2018 8:24 pm
 
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Eli Dunne threw three touchdown passes, Trevor Allen and Marcus Weymiller each ran for a score and Northern Iowa forced five turnovers in shutting out Hampton 44-0 on Saturday.

Dunne hit Elias Nissen with a 12-yard TD pass on the Panthers’ opening possession, then Chris Kolarevic’s interception set up the first of Austin Errthum’s three field goals.

Allen, 55 yards on five carries, ran untouched over the right side of the line and raced 49 yards for a score for a 20-0 halftime lead. The defense held Hampton to 59 total first-half yards, including nine yards rushing.

Weymiller, 20 carries for 78 yards, scored on a 9-yard run in the third quarter. The Panthers (1-2) outgained the Pirates 414 total yards to 204.

Dunne was 16 of 23 for 191 yards passing, with TD strikes of 19 yards to Nick Fossey and 12 yards to Deion McShane. McShane’s TD was set up by Xavier Williams’ interception.

Delmon Williams was 4 of 16 for 52 yards passing for Hampton (1-2), with three interceptions.

