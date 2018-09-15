Listen Live Sports

Duquesne tops Dayton 31-26 after late goal-line stand

September 15, 2018 3:24 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Daniel Parr threw for 333 yards and three touchdowns, Nehari Crawford had 11 catches for 223 yards and two scores, and Duquesne made a late defensive stand to hold off Dayton 31-26 on Saturday.

After Parr was intercepted with 8:03 to play, the Flyers drove to the 6, but Jack Cook’s fourth-down pass was broken up and Duquesne ran out the clock.

Parr completed 21 of 27 passes with one interception, including 12- and 80-yard TD strikes to Crawford, and a 5-yarder to Stew Allen for a 31-13 lead in the third quarter.

A.J. Hines scored on a 2-yard run on the Dukes’ opening drive and Duquesne (2-1) led 24-13 at halftime.

Cook, 17 of 28 for 229 yards passing, hit Trautman on an 8-yard TD pass, and Richie Warfield and Tucker Yinger (13 carries for 122 yards) each ran for scores for Dayton (1-1).

