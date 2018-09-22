Listen Live Sports

Eastern Kentucky opens OVC with 23-14 win over SE Missouri

September 22, 2018 8:03 pm
 
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Sam Hayworth kicked three field goals, Eastern Kentucky scored on a fake field goal, and the Colonels defeated Southeast Missouri State 23-14 on Saturday in an Ohio Valley Conference opener.

The Colonels (2-2) were up 10-7 before Austin Scott found Dan Paul wide open over the middle for a 14-yard touchdown with six minutes left in the third quarter. The Redhawks (2-2) cut the deficit to 17-14 early in the fourth on a Zion Custis 1-yard plunge.

However, in the last 13 minutes, Hayworth kicked a pair of 41-yard field goals and the defense picked off its fourth pass, the second by Cornelius Floyd and recovered a fumble. The other three picks came in the first half.

EKU had 322 yards of total offense to 293 for the Redhawks.

Neither team completed 50 percent of its passes but the Colonels almost doubled the Redhawks on the ground, 259 to 134.

