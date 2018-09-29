Ellington leads Georgia St. to 46-14 romp over UL-Monroe

ATLANTA (AP) — Dan Ellington threw for one touchdown and ran for another as Georgia State opened Southern Conference play with a 46-14 romp over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday afternoon to halt a three-game skid.

Ellington was 15-of-18 passing for 179 yards and ran for 64. The first-year starting quarterback threw for 170 yards in the first half, completing 12 of 13 attempts. Freshman Seth Paige racked up 145 total yards on the ground with two touchdowns. Tra Barnett rushed for 64 yards and a TD.

Georgia State (2-3, 1-0) set a program record, racking up 308 yards on the ground.

Ellington ran in from the 1 to open the scoring and hit Roger Carter on a 4-yard scoring toss early in the second quarter as the Panthers took a 30-14 lead into the break.

Caleb Evans rushed for two touchdowns while throwing for 113 yards for the Warhawks (2-3, 0-2) who have dropped three straight.

