Elon scores in 1st minute, beats Furman 45-7 in home opener

September 8, 2018 9:57 pm
 
ELON, N.C. (AP) — Greg Ligg picked up a fumble 53 seconds into the game and returned it 18 yards for a touchdown, sparking Elon to a 45-7 win against Furman in its home opener Saturday night.

Sophomore quarterback Davis Cheek completed 12 of 15 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown. Five different players scored touchdowns on offense for the Phoenix. Kortez Weeks caught seven passes for 114 yards.

Elon (1-1) was ranked 15th and Furman 21st in an FCS coaches poll.

Furman freshman Darren Grainger was sacked for an 8-yard loss by McAllister Ingram on the second play of the game and fumbled. Ligg recovered and took it to the end zone for Elon’s first fumble recovery for a TD since October 2016.

JeMar Lincoln got the Paladins (0-2) on the board with a 7-yard run to cap an 11-play drive late in the game. The TD was his first.

