Elon’s defense shuts down New Hampshire 30-9

September 29, 2018 4:27 pm
 
ELON, N.C. (AP) — Davis Cheek passed for 258 yards and scored a rushing touchdown, Greg Liggs Jr. made two interceptions and Elon beat New Hampshire 30-9 on Saturday.

Cheek scored on a sneak on the first drive of the game. Jalen Greene capped the first-half scoring on a 7-yard power run with 31 seconds to go, giving Elon a 24-9 lead. Malcolm Summers had a 21-yard scoring run early in the second quarter.

Skyler Davis accounted for all of the fourth-quarter scoring on field goals of 18 and 30 yards for Elon.

Marcus Willoughby had three sacks for Elon (3-1, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association), which held New Hampshire to 218 total yards.

Sophomore Christian Lupoli, in place of injured senior Trevor Knight, was 16-of-27 passing for 174 yards and an interception for New Hampshire (0-4, 0-2).

Sean Coyne pulled UNH to 14-9 on a 25-yard run early in the second half, but the Wildcats’ 2-point conversion attempt was no good.

