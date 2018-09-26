Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
English FA technical director leaves to join Brighton

September 26, 2018 6:09 am
 
LONDON (AP) — The technical coordinator who guided England’s national team resurgence has left the country’s Football Association to join Premier League club Brighton.

Dan Ashworth has served as technical director at the FA since 2012, helping to implement a similar playing style across all national teams of all ages.

England reached its first World Cup semifinal in 28 years in July, losing to Croatia. There has also been success at youth level, with England currently holding the Under-17 and Under-20 World Cup titles.

The women’s game has also enjoyed an upturn. England reached its first semifinal at a Women’s World Cup in 2015 and also made the last four at the European Championship in 2017.

Ashworth is returning to the club game after previously working at West Bromwich Albion.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

