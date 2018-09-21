Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Euro 2024 study: Human rights concern in Turkey, not Germany

September 21, 2018 6:44 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA’s evaluation of 2024 European Championship bidders says human rights issues are a concern in Turkey but not in Germany.

The assessment of the two bid books was released ahead of Thursday’s vote by UEFA’s executive committee.

Turkey has taken an increasingly repressive direction under Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s presidency and UEFA says “the lack of an action plan in the area of human rights is a matter of concern.”

But European football’s governing body says the German bid “comfortably meets overall expectations when it comes to political aspects, social responsibility, sustainability and human rights.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

UEFA also says Turkey’s restriction on advertising alcoholic products “might be a potential conflict if a sponsorship agreement is signed with a beer company.” Germany doesn’t have the same prohibition.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech