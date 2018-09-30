Europe wins back Ryder Cup, beating US 17 1/2-10 1/2

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — Payback belongs to Europe, and so does the Ryder Cup.

Two years after the Americans thought they had their Ryder Cup problems figured out, Europe reminded them Sunday why it practically has owned this shiny gold trophy for the last quarter-century.

British Open champion Francesco Molinari was just as good on his own as he was with Tommy Fleetwood. The best year of the Italian’s golfing life got even better at Le Golf National when he became the first European — and only second player since the current format began in 1979 — to win all five of his matches.

The last one set off a wild, champagne-soaked celebration.

Europe already was assured the 14 1/2 points it needed because it was guaranteed halves in two matches. Molinari made it official. He was 2 up and safely on the green at the par-3 16th green when Phil Mickelson hit into the water, removed his cap and conceded the match.

The finish was most appropriate.

The celebration and singing had already begun. The Europeans were treated like rock stars before more than 50,000 fans. All that remained was Alex Noren in the anchor match. He was 1 up on the 18th hole when DeChambeau stuffed his approach to 2 feet for a conceded birdie. Noren hit the final shot in this Ryder Cup, a 40-foot birdie putt to win the match, and the stoic Swede hurled his cap.

Europe won, 17 1/2-10 1/2, the most lopsided victory since consecutive 18 1/2-9 1/2 victories by Europe more than a decade ago when the Americans looked utterly lost. They formed a Ryder Cup Task Force, spearheaded by Mickelson, after the 2014 loss. The idea was to build continuity and momentum, and it seemed to work when they won at Hazeltine in 2016.

Mickelson was desperate to make this team because the 48-year-old saw it as his last chance to win a Ryder Cup on European soil. He wound up losing both his matches. He started the week by setting a record with his 12th Ryder Cup appearance. He ended it by setting a more dubious Ryder Cup record with 22 losses.

He wasn’t alone. Tiger Woods went 0-4, the first time in his eight Ryder Cups that he failed to contribute a single point.

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Ken Tanigawa made a 30-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th at Pebble Beach to win the Pure Insurance Championship for his first PGA Tour Champions title.

Making his 18th Champions start after earning his tour card at Q-school, the 50-year-old Tanigawa closed with an even-par-72 to beat Kirk Triplett and Marco Dawson by a stroke.

Tanigawa finished at 10-under 205, also making a long eagle putt on his final hole Saturday at Poppy Hills to take a two-stroke lead into the final round. The former UCLA player went through Q-school as a reinstated amateur and turned professional again at the start of the season.

Triplett had a 70. He birdied the 18th after bogeying 16 and 17.

Dawson saved par on 18 for a 71.

The professional players were paired with juniors from The First Tee program.

___

OTHER TOURS

MEN

Adilson Da Silva won the Mercuries Taiwan Masters for his first Asian Tour title, closing with a 2-under 70 for a one-stroke victory. The 46-year-old Da Silva is the first Brazilian winner in tour history, Local favorite Lin Wen-tang and American Berry Henson tied for second. … Angelo Que won the rainy TOP Cup Tokai Classic for his first Japan PGA Tour title. The Filipino player shot a 6-under 66 for a two-stroke victory over Australia’s Won Joon Lee and South Korea’s Y.E. Yang. Que had a 17-under 271 total. … Nick Voke won the Macau Championship for his second straight PGA Tour China victory. The 23-year-old New Zealander closed with a 5-under 66 for a two-stroke victory. He leads the tour’s money list in a bid to secure Web.com Tour membership. American Trevor Sluman was second. … Alex Haindl won the Sunshine Tour’s Vodacom Origins of Golf event Saturday at St. Francis Links. He finished with a 5-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over fellow South Africans Neil Schietekat and Jake Roos.

WOMEN

So Yeon Ryu won the Japan Women’s Open for her first Japan LPGA Tour title. The South Korean player, a two-time major champion ranked No. 4 in the world, closed with a 5-under 67 for a three-stroke victory over two-time defending champion Nasa Hataoka of Japan. … China’s Ruixin Liu won the IOA Golf Classic in Longwood, Florida, for her second Symetra Tour victory of the season. Already assured an LPGA Tour card as top-10 finisher on the money list, Liu finished with a 4-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over Dottie Ardina, Simin Feng and Dana Finkelstein.

