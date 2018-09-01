Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Everton held to a 1-1 draw by Huddersfield in Premier League

September 1, 2018 12:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Huddersfield collected only its second point of the Premier League season after grinding a way to a 1-1 draw at injury-hit Everton on Saturday.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored for Everton 87 seconds after Philip Billing gave Huddersfield the lead against the run of play in the 34th minute at Goodison Park.

Everton found little rhythm without eight first-team members, including record signing Richarlison, and saw in-form winger Theo Walcott limp off early in the second half.

Calvert-Lewin was only playing in the absence of Richarlison and he made an impression in his first start of the season by guiding a near-post header into the net from Lucas Digne’s left-wing cross.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

That canceled out Huddersfield’s goal from virtually its first chance. Chris Lowe’s corner was flicked inadvertently by Calvert-Lewin into the path of the unmarked Billing, who was left with the simplest of tasks to head beyond goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Everton is still unbeaten after four games under new coach Marco Silva, but has drawn three of them.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech