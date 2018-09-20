Listen Live Sports

Evgenia Medvedeva leads Autumn Classic International

September 20, 2018 9:53 pm
 
OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — Two-time world champion Evgenia Medvedeva of Russia topped the women’s short program Thursday night in the Autumn Classic International figure skating competition.

Bradie Tennell of the U.S. was second, and Mae Berenice Meite of France third. The free skate is Friday night.

Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres of France led the pairs after the short program.

