Evgenii Dadonov rallies Panthers past Lightning 3-2

Evgenii Dadonov had a goal and an assist in the third period and the Florida Panthers rallied to beat the host Lightning 3-2 in Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.

Trailing 2-0 at the start of the third, Dadonov scored 2:16 in. Aaron Ekblad added a short-handed goal at 7:03 to tie the score, and Aleksander Barkov scored the game-winner just over five minutes later.

James Reimer made 27 saves for Florida.

J.T. Miller led the Lightning with two points. Adam Erne and Alex Killorn scored for Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 25 of 28 shots.

During the second period, the Lightning announced on their Twitter feed that right winger Nikita Kucherov suffered “a lower body injury.” No additional information was released.

Kucherov recorded 100 points (39 goals and 61 assists) in 80 games last season. In 365 regular-season games with the Lightning, Kucherov has 334 points (147 goals and 187 assists) in 365 games.

BLUE JACKETS 4, SABRES 2

In Clinton, New York, Jones Korpisalo made 31 saves to lead the Blue Jackets.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists for Columbus. Anthony Duclair added a goal and an assist. Adam Clendening and Kevin Stenlund also scored.

Casey Nelson and Sam Reinhart scored for Buffalo, which received a 22-save effort from Scott Wedgewood.

The Blue Jackets announced on their Twitter feed during the third period that defenseman Seth Jones was out with “a lower body injury.” No additional information was released.

The 23-year-old Jones finished last season with 57 points (16 goals and 41 assists) in 78 games. In 393 regular season games with Nashville and Columbus, Jones has recorded 182 points (45 goals and 137 assists).

The game was part of the NHL’s the Kraft Hockeyville venture, in which one American and one Canadian municipality is granted an NHL preseason game, along with money earmarked for rink improvements.

Lucan, Ontario, was named the Canadian winner of the undertaking, and hosted the Maple Leafs-Senators preseason game on Sept. 18. Toronto won that game 4-1.

HURRICANES 4, PREDATORS 1

In Nashville, Scott Darling made 28 saves for the Hurricanes.

Warren Foegele had a goal and an assist, and Brett Pesce, Brock McGinn and Trevor van Riemsdyk also scored for the Hurricanes.

Ryan Johansen scored for Nashville. Pekka Rinne finished with 37 saves.

CAPITALS 4, BLUES 0

In St. Louis, Pheonix Copley made 42 saves and recorded the shutout for Washington.

Chandler Stephenson, Madison Bowey, Shane Gersich and Nathan Walker scored for the Capitals.

Jake Allen played the first two periods and had 19 saves for St. Louis. Chad Johnson played the third and finished with 14 saves.

RED WINGS 8, BLACKHAWKS 6

In Chicago, Andreas Athanasiou had two goals and two assists as Detroit prevailed in a high-scoring game.

Athanasiou’s four points led the Red Wings, and 10 players earned at least a point. Thomas Vanek finished with two goals and an assist, and Anthony Mantha chipped in with a goal and two assists. Darren Helm and Dylan Larkin each had a goal and an assist. Luke Witkowski also scored for Detroit.

Jimmy Howard finished with 30 saves.

Duncan Keith, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane had three points each for Chicago, and 11 Blackhawks had at least a point.

Toews scored two goals and had an assist. Keith finished with a goal and two assists. Kane recorded three assists. Nick Schmaltz, Dominik Kahun and Matthew Highmore also scored.

Cam Ward started for the Blackhawks, and allowed six goals on 17 shots in two periods. Ward was replaced by Anton Forsberg, who allowed two goals on eight shots in the third.

OILERS 6, CANUCKS 0

In Edmonton, Ty Rattie had a hat trick and Cam Talbot posted the shutout as the Oilers improved to 4-1 in the preseason.

Jesse Puljujarvi added two goals and Oscar Klefbom added another for the Oilers, who got a 35-save effort from Talbot.

The Canucks are now 1-5.

