Ex-Gator Adarius Lemons charged with strangling girlfriend

September 27, 2018 10:33 am
 
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida running back Adarius Lemons has been charged with slamming his girlfriend into walls and choking her.

Leomons left the team after a loss to Kentucky this month. He is charged with battery by strangulation, battery and criminal mischief. He was arrested Wednesday and remains in the Alachua County Jail on a $65,000 bond.

According to an affidavit, Lemons rammed his longtime girlfriend into three walls Sept. 21 and grabbed her neck, restricting her breathing. The victim sustained several injuries.

Two others in the apartment witnessed the alleged attack, which apparently started over a social media message. Lemons also is accused of throwing the woman’s phone to the ground and shattering it.

