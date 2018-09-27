Listen Live Sports

Ex-MSU gymnastics coach sent to trial in Nassar scandal

September 27, 2018 6:37 pm
 
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A former Michigan State University gymnastics coach accused of lying to investigators has been ordered to stand trial in the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal.

A judge heard testimony Thursday and said there’s probable cause to send Kathie Klages (KLAY’-gis) to trial. The case now moves to another judge who will set a trial date.

Klages is accused of denying that female gymnasts had ever complained of assaults by Nassar.

Larissa Boyce testified that she informed Klages in 1997 that Nassar had molested her with his hands. Boyce says Klages told her there could be “very serious consequences” for Nassar if it was reported to others. Boyce was 16 at the time.

Defense attorney Mary Chartier (SHAR’-tee-ay) says Klages was truthful when she told police that she didn’t remember complaints back in 1997.

