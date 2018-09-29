Exhibition reflects on 1968 Olympic protest and its legacy

ATLANTA (AP) — A new exhibition in Atlanta reflects on a protest 50 years ago by African-American sprinters at the 1968 Summer Olympics and its legacy.

“With Drawn Arms: Glenn Kaino and Tommie Smith” opens Saturday at the High Museum of Art. It is a collaboration between Smith, an Olympian, and conceptual artist Glenn Kaino.

Smith won gold and John Carlos took bronze in the 200 meters in the games in Mexico City. During the medal ceremony, they raised black-gloved fists to protest the way black people were treated in the United States.

Kaino said a goal of the collaborative exhibition is to tell Smith’s story and to ensure that it continues to resonate with subsequent generations.

The exhibition includes sculptures, drawings, excerpts from a documentary, and items from Smith’s archives.

