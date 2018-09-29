Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Exhibition reflects on 1968 Olympic protest and its legacy

September 29, 2018 10:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — A new exhibition in Atlanta reflects on a protest 50 years ago by African-American sprinters at the 1968 Summer Olympics and its legacy.

“With Drawn Arms: Glenn Kaino and Tommie Smith” opens Saturday at the High Museum of Art. It is a collaboration between Smith, an Olympian, and conceptual artist Glenn Kaino.

Smith won gold and John Carlos took bronze in the 200 meters in the games in Mexico City. During the medal ceremony, they raised black-gloved fists to protest the way black people were treated in the United States.

Kaino said a goal of the collaborative exhibition is to tell Smith’s story and to ensure that it continues to resonate with subsequent generations.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The exhibition includes sculptures, drawings, excerpts from a documentary, and items from Smith’s archives.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors carve concrete slab as part of SF Fleet Week

Today in History

1998: House begins Clinton impeachment inquiry