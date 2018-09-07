Listen Live Sports

Falcons-Eagles Stats

September 7, 2018 12:33 am
 
Atlanta 3 3 0 6—12
Philadelphia 0 3 7 8—18
First Quarter

Atl_FG Bryant 21, 5:01.

Second Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 26, 6:09.

Atl_FG Bryant 52, 2:08.

Third Quarter

Phi_Ajayi 1 run (Elliott kick), 4:37.

Fourth Quarter

Atl_Coleman 9 run (kick failed), 9:48.

Phi_Ajayi 11 run (Ajayi run), 2:19.

A_69,696.

___

Atl Phi
First downs 16 18
Total Net Yards 299 232
Rushes-yards 18-74 27-113
Passing 225 119
Punt Returns 2-11 4-29
Kickoff Returns 0-0 2-43
Interceptions Ret. 1-20 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 21-43-1 20-35-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-26 2-13
Punts 6-47.7 6-52.2
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 15-135 11-101
Time of Possession 27:50 32:10

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Atlanta, Freeman 6-36, Coleman 9-19, J.Jones 1-11, Ryan 2-8. Philadelphia, Ajayi 15-62, Clement 5-26, Agholor 1-16, Sproles 5-10, Foles 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Atlanta, Ryan 21-43-1-251. Philadelphia, Foles 19-34-1-117, Agholor 1-1-0-15.

RECEIVING_Atlanta, J.Jones 10-169, Sanu 4-18, Hooper 3-24, Freeman 3-14, Coleman 1-26. Philadelphia, Agholor 8-33, Ertz 5-48, Sproles 4-22, Foles 1-15, Carter 1-10, Goedert 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

