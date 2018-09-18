Listen Live Sports

Falcons G Levitre (triceps) out for season, 3rd player down

September 18, 2018 7:20 pm
 
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have lost offensive guard Andy Levitre to a season-ending triceps injury, the third starter to go down in the first two weeks of the season.

Levitre left Sunday’s victory over the Carolina Panthers with what was initially described as an elbow injury. After further examination, it was determined that he’s done for the year because of a triceps problem.

Wes Schweitzer will take over for Levitre’s spot in the starting lineup. The Falcons (1-1) also signed guard Zac Kerin to bolster the depth up front.

Levitre’s injury comes after defensive stalwart’s Keanu Neal and Deion Jones went down in a Week 1 loss to Philadelphia. Neal (knee) is out for the year, while Jones (foot) will have to miss at least eight games, though the Falcons are hopeful that he’ll be able to return late in the season.

For more AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

