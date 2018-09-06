FBN–Cowboys-Panthers Capsule

DALLAS (0-0) at CAROLINA (0-0)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Panthers by 2 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Carolina 10-7; Dallas 8-7-1

SERIES RECORD – Cowboys lead series 9-4

LAST MEETING – Panthers beat Cowboys 33-14, Nov. 26, 2015

AP PRO32 RANKING – Cowboys No. 16, Panthers No. 11

COWBOYS OFFENSE – OVERALL (14), RUSH (2), PASS (26).

COWBOYS DEFENSE – OVERALL (8), RUSH (8), PASS (11).

PANTHERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (19), RUSH (4), PASS (28).

PANTHERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (7), RUSH (3), PASS (18).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Cowboys went 6-2 on road in 2017; Panthers were 6-2 at home. … Dallas is 38-19-1 in season openers. … QB Dak Prescott is 6-1 in last seven road starts with nine TD passes and two interceptions. … RB Ezekiel Elliott had 1,252 yards from scrimmage in 2017 and nine TDs despite six-game suspension. … WRs Allen Hurns and Tavon Austin make Dallas debuts with Dez Bryant gone. … Geoff Swaim gets start at TE with Jason Whitten retired. … DE DeMarcus Lawrence had career-high 14 1-2 sacks in 2017, tied for second in NFL. … Cowboys going with K Brett Maher after cutting Dan Bailey, NFL’s second-most accurate all-time kicker. … Panthers have made playoffs in four of past five years. … This is only second time in coach Ron Rivera’s eight seasons Panthers will open at home. … QB Cam Newton led team in rushing last season with 754 yards. Newton has more TDs rushing (54) than any QB in NFL history. … New WRs include Torrey Smith, Jarius Wright and rookie D.J. Moore. … RB Christian McCaffrey led team with 80 receptions last season as rookie. … Backup RB C.J. Anderson joins Panthers after 1,000-yard rushing season with Denver. … LT Matt Kalil (knee) begins season on injured reserve; Taylor Moton makes first career start in his place. … LB Luke Kuechly had two INTs and TD return in last matchup. … DEs Julius Peppers and Mario Addison each had 11 sacks last season. … DT Dontari Poe replaces Star Lotulelei. … Rookie CB Donte Jackson will start. … Fantasy Tip: Rivera wants to get McCaffrey “25-30 touches” per game.

