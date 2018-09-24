FCS Coaches Poll

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — The top 25 teams in the 2018 Coaches Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 23, points and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. North Dakota State (26) 3-0 650 1 2. James Madison 3-1 623 2 3. South Dakota State 2-0 596 3 4. Kennesaw State 3-1 563 5 5. Eastern Washington 3-1 547 t6 6. Wofford 2-1 519 t6 7. Weber State 3-1 473 8 8. Jacksonville State 2-1 454 9 9. Elon 2-1 409 12 10. Illinois State 3-0 390 15 11. McNeese 3-1 376 10 12. Central Arkansas 2-1 367 13 13. North Carolina A&T 3-1 341 4 14. Villanova 3-1 320 14 15. Nicholls 2-2 293 18 16. Maine 1-2 241 16 17. Stony Brook 3-1 233 19 18. Montana 3-1 194 20 19. Sam Houston State 1-2 155 11 20. Rhode Island 2-1 126 23 21. Northern Iowa 1-2 125 22 22. UC Davis 3-1 120 25 23. Colgate 3-0 119 24 24. Chattanooga 4-0 68 NR 25. Princeton 2-0 27 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Towson 26; Montana State 22; Samford 21; Western Carolina 16; Harvard 9; South Dakota 8; Austin Peay 7; Southeastern Louisiana 5; Sacramento State 3; Northern Arizona 2; Delaware 1.

