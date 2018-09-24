FCS Coaches Poll

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — The top 25 teams in the 2018 Coaches Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 23, points and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. North Dakota State (26)
|3-0
|650
|1
|2. James Madison
|3-1
|623
|2
|3. South Dakota State
|2-0
|596
|3
|4. Kennesaw State
|3-1
|563
|5
|5. Eastern Washington
|3-1
|547
|t6
|6. Wofford
|2-1
|519
|t6
|7. Weber State
|3-1
|473
|8
|8. Jacksonville State
|2-1
|454
|9
|9. Elon
|2-1
|409
|12
|10. Illinois State
|3-0
|390
|15
|11. McNeese
|3-1
|376
|10
|12. Central Arkansas
|2-1
|367
|13
|13. North Carolina A&T
|3-1
|341
|4
|14. Villanova
|3-1
|320
|14
|15. Nicholls
|2-2
|293
|18
|16. Maine
|1-2
|241
|16
|17. Stony Brook
|3-1
|233
|19
|18. Montana
|3-1
|194
|20
|19. Sam Houston State
|1-2
|155
|11
|20. Rhode Island
|2-1
|126
|23
|21. Northern Iowa
|1-2
|125
|22
|22. UC Davis
|3-1
|120
|25
|23. Colgate
|3-0
|119
|24
|24. Chattanooga
|4-0
|68
|NR
|25. Princeton
|2-0
|27
|NR
Others Receiving Votes: Towson 26; Montana State 22; Samford 21; Western Carolina 16; Harvard 9; South Dakota 8; Austin Peay 7; Southeastern Louisiana 5; Sacramento State 3; Northern Arizona 2; Delaware 1.
