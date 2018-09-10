FCS Coaches Poll

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — The top 25 teams in the 2018 Coaches Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, points, preseason ranking and records through Sept. 8:
|
|Points
|Prv
|Record
|1. North Dakota St. (25)
|645
|1
|1-0
|2. James Madison (1)
|620
|2
|1-1
|3. South Dakota St.
|593
|3
|1-0
|4. Sam Houston St.
|540
|4
|1-0
|5. Eastern Washington
|539
|5
|2-0
|6. North Carolina A&T
|527
|6
|3-0
|7. Wofford
|488
|7
|2-0
|8. Kennesaw St.
|473
|8
|1-1
|9. Samford
|423
|9
|1-1
|10. Villanova
|419
|11
|2-0
|11. Jacksonville St.
|362
|12
|1-1
|12. Nicholls
|354
|10
|1-1
|13. Weber St.
|343
|13
|1-1
|14. Elon
|310
|15
|1-1
|15. McNeese
|298
|14
|2-0
|16. Montana
|259
|16
|2-0
|17. Central Arkansas
|239
|17
|1-1
|18. Northern Iowa
|184
|18
|0-1
|18. Illinois St.
|184
|19
|2-0
|20. Maine
|171
|25
|2-0
|21. Stony Brook
|106
|23
|1-1
|22. Northern Arizona
|92
|20
|1-1
|23. Austin Peay
|80
|24
|1-1
|24. South Dakota
|39
|NR
|1-1
|25. Colgate
|32
|NR
|2-0
Others receiving votes: UC Davis 29; Rhode Island 27; Furman 17; New Hampshire 11; Delaware 10; Sacramento St. 8; Yale 8; Southeastern Louisiana 7; Western Carolina 5; Monmouth (N.J.) 5; Montana St. 2; San Diego 1.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.