FCS Coaches Poll

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — The top 25 teams in the 2018 Coaches Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, points, preseason ranking and records through Sept. 8:

Points Prv Record 1. North Dakota St. (25) 645 1 1-0 2. James Madison (1) 620 2 1-1 3. South Dakota St. 593 3 1-0 4. Sam Houston St. 540 4 1-0 5. Eastern Washington 539 5 2-0 6. North Carolina A&T 527 6 3-0 7. Wofford 488 7 2-0 8. Kennesaw St. 473 8 1-1 9. Samford 423 9 1-1 10. Villanova 419 11 2-0 11. Jacksonville St. 362 12 1-1 12. Nicholls 354 10 1-1 13. Weber St. 343 13 1-1 14. Elon 310 15 1-1 15. McNeese 298 14 2-0 16. Montana 259 16 2-0 17. Central Arkansas 239 17 1-1 18. Northern Iowa 184 18 0-1 18. Illinois St. 184 19 2-0 20. Maine 171 25 2-0 21. Stony Brook 106 23 1-1 22. Northern Arizona 92 20 1-1 23. Austin Peay 80 24 1-1 24. South Dakota 39 NR 1-1 25. Colgate 32 NR 2-0

Others receiving votes: UC Davis 29; Rhode Island 27; Furman 17; New Hampshire 11; Delaware 10; Sacramento St. 8; Yale 8; Southeastern Louisiana 7; Western Carolina 5; Monmouth (N.J.) 5; Montana St. 2; San Diego 1.

