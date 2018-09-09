Listen Live Sports

Fine leads North Texas in a 58-16 rout of Incarnate Word

September 9, 2018 12:42 am
 
DENTON, Texas (AP) — Mason Fine threw for more than 400 yards and four touchdowns, three of them to Rico Bussey Jr. as North Texas routed Incarnate Word, 58-16 on Saturday night.

North Texas is now 2-0 for the first time since 1994, its last season as a Division I-AA program.

The Mean Green held a 10-6 lead after one quarter, then scored 31 unanswered points in the second to lead 41-6 at intermission.

Fine completed 25 of 40 passes with one interception.

DeAndre Torrey carried 16 times for 44 yards and three touchdowns. Hayden Doggett had 42 yards on 15 carries and scored three times. Bussey caught eight passes for 128 yards and three TDs and Jalen Guyton caught five for 111 yards and a touchdown.

Incarnate Word (0-2) managed 294 yards of offense in the game. Ra’Quanne Dickens had 139 yards on 18 carries and scored twice.

