Fire-Revolution, Sums

Chicago 1 1—2 New England 0 2—2

First half_1, Chicago, Katai, 11, 19th minute.

Second half_2, New England, Caldwell, 2, 62nd; 3, Chicago, Mancienne, 0 (own goal), 67th; 4, New England, Penilla, 10 (Agudelo), 70th.

Goalies_Chicago, Richard Sanchez, Stefan Cleveland; New England, Brad Knighton, Matt Turner.

Yellow Cards_Chicago, McCarty, 58th; Kappelhof, 78th. New England, Delamea Mlinar, 31st; Bye, 36th; Bunbury, 69th; Caldwell, 80th.

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski; Kevin Klinger; Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Rubiel Vazquez.

A_24,388.

Lineups

Chicago_Richard Sanchez; Johan Kappelhof, Brandon Vincent; Brandt Bronico, Nicolas Hasler, Aleksandar Katai, Dax McCarty, Djordje Mihailovic (Yura Movsisyan, 79th), Bastian Schweinsteiger (Jonathan Campbell, 90th); Michael De Leeuw (Raheem Edwards, 63rd), Nemanja Nikolic.

New England_Brad Knighton; Brandon Bye (Guillermo Hauche, 46th), Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Andrew Farrell, Michael Mancienne; Teal Bunbury, Luis Alberto Caicedo, Scott Caldwell, Diego Fagundez (Juan Agudelo, 46th), Kelyn Rowe; Cristian Penilla.

