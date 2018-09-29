Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Flacco breaks rushing record; Towson beats The Citadel 44-27

September 29, 2018 7:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Tom Flacco ran for 185 yards and two touchdowns, and threw for two more scores as Towson beat The Citadel 44-27 on Saturday night.

Flacco broke the single-game program rushing record for a quarterback at Towson (3-1), which wore throwback uniforms from the ranked teams of the mid-90’s in honor of the program’s 50th season. Flacco, younger brother of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe, had 15 carries and was 15-of-22 passing for 253 yards and threw one interception.

Flacco threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Sam Gallahan on the Tigers’ opening drive, then added scoring runs from seven and eight yards as Towson built a 24-10 halftime lead.

Shane Simpson ran for a 34-yard touchdown and Flacco’s 24-yard TD pass to Brent Richardson made it 38-17 midway through the third quarter.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Lorenzo Ward had 35 carries for 180 yards rushing and a touchdown for The Citadel (1-3). Jordan Black, the Bulldogs quarterback, had two touchdown runs including a 42-yarder that pulled the Citadel to 38-24 late in the third.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors carve concrete slab as part of SF Fleet Week

Today in History

1998: House begins Clinton impeachment inquiry