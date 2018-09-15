Listen Live Sports

Flacco throws 3 TDs in Towson’s 45-35 victory over Villanova

September 15, 2018 7:13 pm
 
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Tom Flacco threw for 320 yards and three touchdowns and Towson beat Villanova 45-35 in a Colonial Athletic Association opener on Saturday.

Villanova (2-1), ranked 10th in the FCS coaches poll, scored on Matt Gudzak’s 1-yard run with 8:16 to play to close within 42-35. But Flacco led a five-minute drive that ended with Aidan O’Neill’s 26-yard field goal with 3:12 remaining before the Tigers (2-1) halted the Wildcats’ final drive.

Zach Bednarczyk threw for 389 yards and four touchdowns, including two in the first quarter for a 14-0 Villanova lead before the Tigers scored the next 35 points, including a 76-yard, Flacco-to-Shane Leatherbury connection that tied the game. Towson took the lead on the ensuing kickoff when Yeedee Thaenrat’s big hit resulted in a fumble that Troy Vincent returned 14 yards for a score.

Leatherbury finished with 113 yards receiving and two scores while Shane Simpson ran for 100 yards and a touchdown. Towson outgained Villanova 528-490.

Ryan Bell had 103 yards receiving and two scores and Jarrett McClenton 114 yards receiving and a touchdown for Villanova.

