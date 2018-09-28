Flames-Sharks Sums

Calgary 2 2 0—4 San Jose 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, San Jose, Suomela 1 (Labanc, E.Karlsson), 10:24. 2, Calgary, Giordano 1 (Backlund), 11:30 (sh). 3, Calgary, Lindholm 1 (Gaudreau), 17:00. Penalties_Bennett, CGY, (slashing), 2:36; Monahan, CGY, (tripping), 10:41.

Second Period_4, Calgary, Hamonic 1 (Backlund, D.Ryan), 3:31. 5, Calgary, Neal 1 (Hamonic, Lindholm), 13:35. 6, San Jose, Suomela 2 (Burns, J.Ryan), 18:00. Penalties_Thornton, SJ, (hooking), 1:14; Tkachuk, CGY, (cross checking), 9:19; Stone, CGY, (slashing), 11:21.

Third Period_7, San Jose, Meier 1 (Kane, Braun), 10:36 (sh). Penalties_E.Karlsson, SJ, (interference), 5:12; Labanc, SJ, (slashing), 8:49; Bennett, CGY, Major (fighting), 14:02; Kane, SJ, Major (fighting), 14:02; Kane, SJ, served by Labanc, (roughing), 14:02.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 12-7-3_22. San Jose 8-10-8_26.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 4; San Jose 0 of 4.

Goalies_Calgary, Smith 1-0-0 (26 shots-23 saves). San Jose, Jones 0-1-0 (22-18).

A_13,999 (17,562). T_2:19.

Referees_Jake Brenk, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Libor Suchanek.

