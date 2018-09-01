Listen Live Sports

Florida suspends 7 players, including Jefferson, Toney

September 1, 2018 6:28 pm
 
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has suspended seven players for the season opener, including senior defensive end Cece Jefferson and dynamic receiver Kadarius Toney, for “not living up to the Gator standard.”

Jefferson and Toney highlight the list for much different reasons. Jefferson will sit out Saturday’s opener against Charleston Southern because of academic issues. Toney was involved in a May 28 altercation on campus with a group of Gainesville locals. He was later pulled over and found with a loaded AR-15 in the backseat of his car.

The first incident involved several teammates, air soft guns and a frying pan. Defensive lineman Kyree Campbell also was part of the dispute and was suspended for the opener.

Defensive tackle Luke Ancrum, cornerback Brian Edwards, running back Adarius Lemons and walk-on offensive lineman James Washington also will not play against the Buccaneers.

Edwards was in the car with Toney when the assault rifle was found. Neither was arrested or cited.

___

