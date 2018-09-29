Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Flyers-Bruins Sum

September 29, 2018 7:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia 1 0 3—4
Boston 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Leier 1 (Simmonds, Vorobyov), 5:21.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Boston, Donato 1 (Vaakanainen, Pastrnak), 5:10 (pp). 3, Philadelphia, Raffl 1 (Lehtera), 6:48 (sh). 4, Philadelphia, Simmonds 1 (Myers, Vorobyov), 14:12. 5, Philadelphia, Raffl 2 (Lehtera, Leier), 18:39.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 7-3-14_24. Boston 6-14-7_27.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 2; Boston 1 of 6.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Elliott 1-0-0 (27 shots-26 saves). Boston, Rask 0-1-0 (24-20).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:23.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Tony Sericolo.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors carve concrete slab as part of SF Fleet Week

Today in History

1998: House begins Clinton impeachment inquiry